November 10, 2024
Shaw Local
Parkinson’s support group to meet Nov. 12 in DeKalb

By Kate Santillan

DeKALB – PJ Parkinson’s Support will host a presentation as part of its “Lunch with the Doctors” series.

The presentation will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Kishwaukee Country Club, 1901 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The free presentation is for Parkinson’s disease patients and their caregivers.

Attendees can learn about the latest Parkinson’s Disease treatment options. The presentation will be led by Martha McGraw, M.D., Central DuPage Hospital neurologist. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit pjparkinsons.org/education-events.

