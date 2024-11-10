Nonprofits that aid area residents invited to apply for DeKalb city grants

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb is accepting applications for its 2025 Community Development Block Grant Public Services Program, which provides grants to local nonprofits that help area residents in need.

The applications are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

Applicants must serve residents whose income is less than 80% of the area average, according to a news release. The applicants also need the participants’ income documentation or to verify they offer services in a limited geography area where over half of the population is on a low to moderate income. Applications are available on the city website under the “Community Development Department” on the “Community Services” page.

The projects must meet at least one consolidated plan objective and one U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development national objective. A 2020 to 2024 objectives list is available.

CDBG-funded public services programs are administered by the Community Development Department. The programs are intended for new public services or a documented increase in the level of existing public services.

CDBG is federal community development assistance funding provided by HUD.

For information, call 815-748-2366 or email Jennifer.Yochem@cityofdekalb.com.