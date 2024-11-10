Kishwaukee College creates Janice Vida Owens endowment fund

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently announced the creation of the Janice Vida Owens endowment fund.

The fund was created in honor of Owens, a former Kishwaukee College office systems program instructor.

The fund provides scholarships to full- and part-time students pursuing an office systems program certificate or degree.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my 30 years of teaching in the office systems department at Kishwaukee College,” Owens said in a news release. “Managing the changes in technology was a challenge. Assisting students as they gained skills that helped them reach their goals was a joy. Now, I am hoping to help future students along their way.”

Owens worked as a full-time instructor from 1978 to 2008. She also was an adjunct professor from 2008 to 2012.

“Janice’s continued support for the college and the office systems program is greatly appreciated,” Kishwaukee College Foundation Executive Director Kayte Hamel said in the release. “She has already contributed so much as an instructor and has now created a new legacy that will support students and our community well into the future.”

For information, visit kish.edu/foundation.