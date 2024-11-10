Foundation unveils essential skills tool for DeKalb County job seekers

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently updated its Essential Skills Video Series, a resource aimed at enhancing the essential soft skills of middle and high school students in DeKalb County.

Initially offered as a free, engaging tools for DeKalb County schools and educators, the series is now accessible to anyone interested in teaching or learning essential skills, according to a news release.

Essential skills include social, personal, workplace and cultural abilities necessary for effective communication and building relationships. These soft skills complement the hard, technical skills often required for specific jobs. Local employers seek a combination to create well-rounded employees.

The series includes five videos and supplemental resources for reflection, learning and feedback. Four videos focus on essential skills, while the fifth offers a behind-the-scenes look, sharing valuable insights and lessons learned during production.

The Essential Skills Video Series is available online at dekalbccf.org/essential-skills.

In addition to the video series, another free resource available is the Essential Skills for Success Wheel. The Community Foundation worked with middle school educators to identify and promote 16 essential skills important to the emerging workforce. As a result, the Essential Skills for Success Wheel was developed, copyrighted and distributed to area schools and programs working with middle school youth.

Essential skills resources were made possible by donations from the CommunityWorks Fund and other supporters of the Community Foundation. Since 2011, the foundation has been committed to advancing workforce development in DeKalb County. These resources were developed with the foundation’s Workforce Development Committee to equip youth with essential skills.

Another outcome from this work is the Certificate of Employability program, created by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and offered to DeKalb High School in collaboration with its educators. To learn more, visit dekalbccf.org/essential-skills.