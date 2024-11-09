McLaughlin: From antiques to boutiques, we’ve got you covered this shopping season

As the holiday season approaches, we encourage you to shop local and immerse yourself in the charm of our small towns. Our 14 communities are especially delightful this time of year, with unique and friendly shops, and a variety of special shopping events that attract both residents and visitors.

Kicking off the holiday shopping season, Hinckley’s Midwest Sportsplex will host the Holiday Craft Mart this weekend. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10. Sip on delicious beverages from the Plex while shopping a wide array of crafts from talented local artisans.

Open Door Coffee in Genoa will host their Artisan Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Bundle up and enjoy a European-style, open-air market on Washington Street, just outside their coffee shop. Shop at a variety of stalls, warm up by fire pits, sip hot drinks, and take photos with Santa.

The Shop Small Crawl runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. Shoppers are encouraged to visit different local businesses, collecting punch cards at each participating location. For every five places visited, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a gift basket. Check our events page and Blumen Gardens’ for participating businesses.

Celebrate the 50th annual Genoa-Kingston Christmas Craft Walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 through Dec. 7. Explore homes, businesses, and organizations on the map to find unique holiday décor, gifts, and treats. With over 100 local crafters, artisans, and bakers at 17 locations throughout Genoa and Kingston, there’s something for everyone.

Join the Sandwich Park District at Sandwich High School for the Holiday Lane Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 for a festive shopping experience.

Consider giving the gift of experiences this year. DeKalb County offers plenty of fun activities such as candle pouring classes, painting sessions, trying to escape from Syco Escape Rooms, smashing some feelings at the new Wreck Room, axe throwing, and tickets to shows at the Egyptian Theatre, Stage Coach Players, or Sandwich Opera House.

From antiques to boutiques, bookstores to flower shops, and live music to painting portraits, DeKalb County offers endless possibilities. Enjoy the holiday season and visit us at www.experiencedekalbcounty.com for events and your local listings.