Stage Coach Players collecting Thanksgiving items for local families

Dave Pearson (holding Beau Pearson), Bernie Schumeman, Patti Pearson, Gloria Dennison, Nancy Schumeman and Angela Schiola–Niemeyer stand outside Stage Coach Players in DeKalb on Tuesday, November 14 for the last day of the troupe's Thanksgiving food drive. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players and the DeKalb Salvation Army will host three food-collection events in November for dinner box items to provide local families a Thanksgiving meal.

The collections will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

“At this time of year, we are especially thankful for all the community has done for Stage Coach Players over the years,” Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee member Jan Kuntz said in a news release. “It’s our hope that the donations of the members of the SCP organization will help those in need during this season of thanks.”

The dinner boxes feature enough food for six to eight people and a $15 gift card for a turkey. The boxes also include canned sweet potatoes, green beans, pinto beans, hot cocoa mix, cranberry sauce, diced fruit, whole kernel corn, jarred or canned gravy, boxed dry potatoes, stuffing, dessert mix and bagged white rice.

The Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee will be in the back of the theater to welcome and thank donors.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players Facebook and X pages.