McAlister’s Deli opens in DeKalb

McAlister's Deli is seen Nov. 5, 2024, at 1602 Sycamore Road, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A new eatery in town is looking to give foodies another option consider when they’re craving sandwiches, salads, soups and more.

Dubbed McAlister’s Deli, the spot recently opened for business in a former White Castle restaurant location at 1602 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

According to its website, McAlister’s Deli is known for its sandwiches, salads, soups, spuds and more.

McAlister’s Deli offers its patrons not only dine-in service but also delivery, catering and window-side pickup.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.