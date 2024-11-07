Moonlight Magic, Arts and Crafts market part of KVAL’s November offerings in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in November at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.
- Nov. 22: The league is participating in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce “Moonlight Magic” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22. The event features local arts, theater and dance groups performing in downtown Sycamore storefront windows.
- Nov. 22-23: KVAL’s Holiday Arts and Crafts market will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at Gallery on State. The market features holiday ornaments, decor items and original gifts created by local artists.
- The Second Saturday free series will be from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. The series is being hosted by KVAL artist Rick Borrett. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own art supplies.
- The league’s “Secret Subject” challenge cards are available at the gallery. KVAL members can draw sealed envelopes containing a one-word “secret subject” card. The members can create an art piece depicting the “secret subject.” The artwork will be presented at the league’s general meeting Feb. 6.
- KVAL is collecting new art supplies to donate to local charities. The league only will accept new art supplies. The art supplies can be dropped off at Gallery on State. Monetary donations also will be accepted.