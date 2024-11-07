DeKalb library to offer mental health services booth Nov. 12

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an informational booth this month for patrons to learn about mental health services available locally.

Participating agencies include the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, The Living Room at Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center, and Association for Individual Development, according to a news release.

The booth will be open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can speak with agency representatives and learn about outpatient programs and behavioral health care services. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.