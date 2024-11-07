DeKalb library to host sound studio workshop Nov. 12

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to learn about the library’s sound studio equipment.

The workshop will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration and Sound studio’s, 309 Oak St.

The free workshop is intended for teens.

Participants can learn about the studio’s equipment and the projects the equipment can create. Attendees also will receive hands-on technology experience. The experience will be limited and dependent on the workshop attendees. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email yooneks@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568 ext. 2450.