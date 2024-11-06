Republicans flip DeKalb County Board, Democrats lose 9 of 10 races

A voter walks into the DeKalb Public Library Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, Election Day, to cast their ballot. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County Republicans won nine of the 10 contested races for the DeKalb County Board in Tuesday’s election and flipped control of the board if unofficial vote totals hold.

Democrats saw significant losses across the whole ballot after Election Day, as Vice President Kamala Harris lost her bid for the White House to Donald Trump. All countywide government races, including for state’s attorney, coroner and circuit clerk, also went to Republicans.

The results will remain unofficial until they’re certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections later this month. DeKalb County Republicans are poised to regain agenda-setting power on the County Board.

When the board is organized in December, area Republicans will have 13 seats and Democrats will have 11, a flip of what the board has operated with in 2024. Democrats only won one contested race.

With all precincts reporting, here are the unofficial vote totals from the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office:

District 1

Republican Tim Hughes had a 1,645 vote lead over Democrat Tracy Ash for District 1′s at-large seat. Republican Rhonda Henke had a 1,731 vote lead over Democrat Fredrick Hall in the race for the district’s two-year unexpired term on the board.

District 2

Incumbent Republican Kathleen “Kathy” Lampkins held a 1,244-vote lead over Democratic challenger Christopher Schroeder.

District 3

Kim Coovert, a Republican, had a 662-vote lead over incumbent Democrat Amber Quitno as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

District 4

Incumbent Democrat Stewart Ogilvie was in a tight race with Elizabeth Lundeen, at one point holding an 11-vote lead, but as of 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, Lundeen was ahead by 143 votes.

District 5

Incumbent Republican County Board member Savannah Ilenikhena held a 264-vote lead over Democrat Veronica Garcia-Martinez when all precincts were fully reported.

Districts 6 through 9

Facing uncontested races, Meryl Domina, Terri Mann-Lamb, Chris Porterfield and Ellingsworth Webb have been elected to the DeKalb County Board, representing District 6, 7, 8 and 9, respectively.

District 10

Democrat Laura Hoffman is poised to win her campaign to represent District 10 on the DeKalb County Board. She held a 872-vote lead Tuesday night.

District 11

Incumbent Republican Roy Plote held a 1,981-vote lead over Democratic candidate Shell “Celeste” DeYoung Dunn for the district’s at-large seat, and incumbent Joseph Marcinkowski was leading Democratic challenger Anna Wilhelmi by 1,692 votes.

District 12

Republican Jerry Osland, also an incumbent, held a 1,177-vote lead over Democratic Party nominee Traci Griffin-Lappe.