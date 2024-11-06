DeKalb wrestling legacy continues at NIU: Curran brothers, Jacob Luce on Huskies roster

DeKalb’s Jacob Luce has the upper hand against Anthony Gutierrez of St. Charles East during their 165 pound championship match Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in the Class 3A regional at DeKalb High School. Luce won the match with a 6-2 decision. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb wrestling program has seen a surge in success over the last decade, racking up individual honors and some team hardware.

Now NIU has taken notice as well.

Three former DeKalb wrestlers are on the NIU roster this season, which opens Saturday with the Michigan State Open.

“Between all three of them they bring in a lot of personality and lot of wrestling talent into our room,” NIU coach Ryan Ludwig said. “It’s fantastic we can do that with local guys.”

Twin redshirt sophomores Danny Curran and Tommy Curran are back for their sophomore seasons. Freshman Jacob Luce joins his former DeKalb teammates.

“It’s really great knowing them from before,” Tommy Curran said “It’s awesome to see and shows the production from DeKalb is there. It’s great to have my brother and Luce on the team.”

Danny Curran was 7-9 last year at 141, starting three duals and going 2-1. He was fifth at the Harper Open and sixth at the Cougar Clash after spending his first collegiate season at North Carolina State. He medaled three times at state in his career

Tommy Curran also transferred in after a year at NC State going 12-7 and 5-0 in duals at 149. He’s the most recent state champion for the Barbs, winning a title in 2022 and finishing with three medals.

Luce is a two-time medalist at state who took fifth last year at 165. Ludwig said he expects Luce to compete at 174 this season.

“Jacob Luce is a character. He is a lot of fun,” Ludwig said. “If we can get a smile out of that guy then you’ve won the day. He’s so dialed in all the time and he’s an encyclopedia of wrestling. He loves the sport, he lives the sport and he dies to get into the mat room at all hours of the day.”

With a year in the program under his belt, Tommy Curran said he’s excited about this season.

“I didn’t know what to expect my first year coming in,” Tommy Curran said. “But I got that year under my belt now and I’m just really excited. I know what to expect now. Our competition is high in the room. We have a good schedule ahead of us. I’m really excited for this season kicking off with a bang.”

For Luce, he said he was glad to have two former teammates on the roster.

“It’s been nice, training hard, getting close to the team,” Luce said. “It’s been nice having teammates to help me out. It’s a good environment to wrestle in.

“Just like if I need to be like ‘Hey, where’s this,’ or how to do something they always give me good advice,” he said.

Danny Curran said that he’s happy he, his brother and Luce get to represent the Barbs.

“The productivity of DeKalb is really being showcased here,” Danny Curran said. “It’s good to see that we have my brother and Jacob of DeKalb alums competing at the DI level. I’m really looking forward to see what all of us can do this season.”