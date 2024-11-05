Scam alert: DeKalb County sheriff warns about union phone scam

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a telephone scam going around where the caller claims to be someone asking for donations to the sheriff’s deputy union.

The scam, according to the alert, starts with a man identifying himself as Tom Daily, and comes from 815-526-5370 or 815-695-2996. The caller will ask for donations to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Association Chapter 318, claiming they’ll use the funds to write and distribute a book to help children involved in domestic violence situations, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office does not have an employee by that name, and neither phone number is associated with the Sheriff’s Office,” officials wrote in the scam alert. “While Chapter 318 is our deputies and telecommunicators union number, the Metropolitan Alliance of Police Chapter 318 are also not soliciting for this book.”

The caller often will ask people to leave checks on their porch and say they’ll come by to pick them up, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Do not leave checks, as this is an easy way for scammers to obtain your banking information, and do not give the caller any personal information,” the scam alert reads.