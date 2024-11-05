NIU women’s basketball clamps down for season-opening win over Louisiana; men lose at Georgia Southern

Women’s basketball

NIU 57, Louisiana 55: At DeKalb, NIU (1-0) trailed by as much as 11 points in the third quarter and 55-46 with 8:37 left in the fourth.

The Huskies put the clamps down defensively from there, holding Louisiana to 0 for 12 from the field the rest of the way. Chelby Koker, in her first game after missing the entire 2023-24 season due to injury, made back-to-back 3-pointers to get NIU within 55-52 at the 5:30 mark.

Reagan Barkema then knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game with 2:49 to go to tie the game at 55 off Koker’s ninth assist of the game. Koker led all scorers with 18 points, adding nine rebounds and nine assists.

NIU finally took the lead with 0:29 left when Brooke Stonebraker put back a Alecia Doyle miss to make the score 57-55.

“We don’t win without her (Koker) on the floor today,” Huskies coach Lisa Carlsen said. “She is one of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached and she will do what is asked of her. The box score shows that, but it’s her heart that makes her so special to this program. We are super lucky to have her back.”

Sycamore grad Lexi Carlsen made her collegiate debut, scoring three points in almost 8 minutes.

Men’s basketball

Georgia Southern 80, NIU 65: The Huskies shot 39% from the floor and 27% from 3-point range in the loss.

James Dent led the Huskies (0-1) with 24 points and was 8 for 11 from the floor and 5 for 8 from long range. Ethan Butler added 10 points while he and Joe Munden led the Huskies with six rebounds each.