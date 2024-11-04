Letter: Vote Chuck Rose for State’s Attorney with experience

I am writing today to ask you to vote for Chuck Rose for DeKalb County State’s Attorney.

I have known Riley Oncken and Chuck Rose for over 20 years. I consider them both to be good friends, good attorneys and admirable people.

The question we have to ask here is who is most qualified to hold this important office? Chuck Rose has the background of law enforcement, prosecution, mental health law and advocating for clients with special needs.

We, the people, are hiring someone to be the top law enforcement officer for our county, so shouldn’t we seek out the person with the most experience?

Again, I am asking you to vote for experience. Vote for Chuck Rose for State’s Attorney.

Jackie Schmack

Sycamore