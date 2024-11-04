Letter: Experience matters to Chuck Rose for state’s attorney

When Chuck Rose says that “experience matters” it is more than a campaign slogan, it is a summation of a resume that uniquely qualifies him to become the next state’s attorney of DeKalb County.

Chuck spent eight years as a police officer in DeKalb County, so he will walk into the job as the county’s chief law enforcement officer prepared to effectively collaborate with local police to keep DeKalb County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

Chuck also has more than eight years of experience as a prosecutor – more than anyone else who has ever served as state’s attorney here. In that role, he tried more than 100 jury trials and hundreds more arguing before judges, earning a reputation as a tough, fair, and effective prosecutor who pushed for long sentences for violent criminals.

Chuck also has a history of selfless public service to DeKalb County through his participation on various volunteer, appointed and elected boards (including the DeKalb County Mental Health Board and the Youth Service Bureau) and doing pro bono work for groups like RAMP, CASA and Hope Haven, demonstrating his deep commitment to making our communities better for all who live here, especially the most vulnerable.

Taken in sum, this history paints a portrait of an individual prepared to step into the job of leading the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office from Day 1.

Vote Chuck Rose on Nov. 5 because experience matters!

Barb and Joe King

Sycamore