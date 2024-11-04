Letter: DeKalb needs an appointed clerk

Voters in DeKalb can have a big positive impact on city government by casting a “Yes” vote for an appointed clerk in this election.

Residents deserve a professionally run office by someone who keeps accurate city council minutes made available in a timely manner. Residents deserve someone who takes the responsibility of record keeping and legal documentation seriously. Residents deserve someone whose office is regularly open for business and whose attendance at official meetings is standard operating procedure.

Unfortunately, this has not been the recent history of the DeKalb City Clerk’s office.

Despite what may have been best intentions, the personal feelings, outside obligations and different priorities of recent City Clerks meant the important administrative role of the job too often failed to be carried out.

At one point, a frustrated DeKalb alderperson said the most recent clerk “spit in the eye of democracy” by not showing up for work and for failing to discharge duties as expected. This Clerk was removed from office by a judge for failing to file required Economic Interest documents with the state.

The DeKalb City Clerk needs to be held accountable for performance. The City Clerk’s job is a non-political role and the focus needs to be on efficient and accurate execution of duties. This begins with a “Yes” vote to appoint the clerk.

Paul Callighan

DeKalb