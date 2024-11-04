Letter: Chuck Rose is the only state’s attorney candidate with experience

Chuck Rose is the only candidate for State’s Attorney with the extensive breadth of experience in law enforcement, criminal prosecution, civil law, and private practice.

He will expertly handle the tasks of the office on his first day.

Mr. Rose’s career began with five years as a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy in the 1980s serving and protecting all the citizens of our county. Chuck’s foundation of law enforcement experience gave him insight and informed how he approached his career as a prosecutor. He served five years in our own State’s Attorney’s office as a prosecutor and over three years in Jo Daviess County as First Assistant State’s Attorney handling all criminal cases and county board civil matters.

Chuck Rose then served as staff attorney for the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission helping with legal advice and protecting the rights of children and adults with a mental illness or developmental disability.

In private practice, Mr. Rose provided pro bono work for Hope Haven Homeless Shelter, CASA and Prairie State Legal Services in addition to his regular client load that involves representing families with children with special needs.

All this experience, from the inception of his career forward, makes Chuck the battle-tested and proven attorney he is today.

Mr. Rose is uniquely qualified and a once in a lifetime choice be the next DeKalb County’s State’s Attorney’s. Please vote for him on Nov. 5.

Respectfully,

Janet Berkes

DeKalb