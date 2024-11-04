Letter: Chuck Rose for State’s Attorney: DeKalb mayor

I met Chuck Rose shortly after he announced his candidacy for DeKalb County State’s Attorney.

We have had many discussions about politics and his candidacy, and I am impressed with the breadth of his experience, including 8 years in law enforcement, 8 years as a prosecutor, and 3 years advising elected county officials.

His passion for the victims he fought for as an Assistant State’s Attorney still shows today.

You don’t need to be a lawyer to see that the experience and skills that Chuck has attained as a prosecutor will serve the citizens of DeKalb County well as our chief law enforcement officer.

In short, I support Chuck Rose to be our next DeKalb County State’s Attorney based on his experience, court room skills, maturity, and passion to help victims of crime.

Cohen Barnes

Mayor of the City of DeKalb