Letter: Amy ‘Murri’ Briel for state representative District 76

I hope you will join me in voting for Amy Murri Briel, the Democratic candidate for Illinois state representative in the 76th District.

As former chief of staff to retiring state Rep. Lance Yednock, Murri understands the job and knows what it takes to get things done. She has years of experience working with local political and community groups.

At a candidates’ forum last spring, Murri’s answers were informed, clear and to the point. She expressed strong principles about the issues, but also talked about the need to be realistic and to focus on what is politically possible.

I urge you to take a look at her campaign website, which shows her stand on many important issues: labor, reproductive rights, rural community growth, childcare access, the environment, criminal justice, LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights and mental health care. She knows that these issues are important to people and has given them a great deal of thought. Website: www.murriforthe76th.com/issues

Amy Murri Briel will bring a wealth of experience and commitment to the job of representing the people who live in the 76th District. Let’s make it happen!

Deborah Booth

DeKalb