Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what DeKalb County voters need to know.

Linda Walker, from Sycamore, votes Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting for the Nov. election at the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

On Tuesday, DeKalb County voters will head to the polls for the final day of voting in the Nov. 5 general election.

They’ll cast ballots for the next U.S. president; representatives and senators in Congress and the General Assembly; and countywide races including the next state’s attorney, coroner, circuit clerk, and who will represent them on the DeKalb County Board.

Depending on where they live, DeKalb County voters also will have a chance to weigh in on referendums including a countywide sales tax question, municipal clerk referenda in DeKalb and Sycamore, a Sycamore school board referendum and more. For a roundup of local candidates and races, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

It’s important to remember that race results likely will not be known on election night. Vote tallies are not certified until two weeks after the election, and counts will be ongoing throughout the night and, for larger races including the presidential race, likely days later.

Readers should visit Shaw Local’s Election Central webpage for the Daily Chronicle for the most up-to-date election information Tuesday night and onward.

Here’s what to know before you head to the polls:

How do I find my polling place?

Your polling place is determined by your precinct number and listed on your voter registration card, which you should have received in the mail. You also can check your local county board of elections office at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Visit the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.ova.elections.il.gov.

What if I’m not registered? Can I still register to vote?

Yes. Illinois residents who are 18 or older can register to vote up to and on Election Day, Nov. 5. You can register in person at a multitude of locations, including the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, many banks, public libraries, secretary of state’s offices, and your local municipal offices. Call the DeKalb County clerk’s office at 815-895-7147 to learn more.

Prospective voters also can register online or via mail. Visit dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/registration to learn more.

Can I still request a mail-in ballot?

No. The final day to request a mail-in ballot was Friday. The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is responsible for administering elections in DeKalb County and is the point of contact for all DeKalb County voters.

Mail-in ballot applications can be submitted 90 days before an election up through five days before Election Day, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Where can I drop off my mail-in ballot?

The new ballot drop box is ready Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, outside the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

A drop box for those who vote by mail is outside of the DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore, for voters to cast their ballots safely and securely. The box is available 24/7 and is an alternate option for those who do not wish to mail their ballots back to the clerk’s office.

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims has said that the box, which will be placed in concrete, will have around-the-clock surveillance. The box also will be emptied daily by DeKalb County election officials. A security camera is connected to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Voters casting their mail-in ballots should seal their completed ballot in the provided envelope, sign it and drop it off before 7 p.m. Nov. 5 for it to count in the election.