State Sen. Dave Syverson accepting Veterans Day display submissions

SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, is accepting veterans submissions from residents for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus’ annual Veterans Day Wall of Honor display.

The display will be held from Nov. 11 through Nov. 25 at the Illinois State Capital, 401 S. Second St., Springfield.

The memorial features a veterans and their stories electronic display. Attendees also will be able to write veterans thank you notes.

“This is an opportunity to pay tribute to the legacies and sacrifices of these brave men and women who served our nation,” Syverson said in a news release. “Send us photos and stories of loved ones who served as veterans to be displayed on the first floor of the State Capitol.”

Participants can submit a photo and written story. The stories should be limited to 250 words and include the veteran’s name, military branch and conflict served. Military pictures are encouraged.

The submissions due date is Nov. 8. Submissions can be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov or mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110 D. Statehouse, Springfield.

For information, call 217-782-1154.