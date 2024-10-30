Enclave Hair Studio opens DeKalb location

Enclave Hair Studio is seen Oct. 14, 2024, at 2350 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Enclave Hair Studio, a shop inspired by the founder of In and Out Cuts Barbershop, has a new spot of its own along Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Located at 2350 Sycamore Road, Unit H, Enclave Hair Studio originally opened its doors for business last month.

At the shop, patrons can seek an array of services, ranging from cuts and styles, color services, loc services, braids, chemical services and more.

The hair salon’s hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and by appointment only Sundays. Walk-in clients are welcome.

For information, visit enclavehairstudio.com.