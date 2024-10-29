NIU robotics program set for Nov. 2 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to learn about robotics with Northern Illinois University.
The program will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.
The free program is intended for children.
Attendees can view NIU’s big robots, build a small robot and learn about how robots come together. Because the program is limited to 30 children, if will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.