NIU robotics program set for Nov. 2 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to learn about robotics with Northern Illinois University.

The program will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free program is intended for children.

Attendees can view NIU’s big robots, build a small robot and learn about how robots come together. Because the program is limited to 30 children, if will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.