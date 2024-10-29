Missing Sycamore man found safe in DeKalb, says police chief

Sycamore resident Richard White was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2024, three days after he was last seen in Sycamore, according to the Illinois State Police and the Sycamore Police Department. (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

SYCAMORE – A 64-year-old missing Sycamore man was found safe Tuesday, confirmed Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters, after authorities issued an endangered persons alert when his family said they hadn’t heard from him in days.

Winters said he was found in DeKalb, uninjured.

“The gentleman was located, everything is fine,” Winters said.

Richard White, 64, of Sycamore, was last seen on foot at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 near the corner of Lilac and Mulberry lanes wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants, according to the Illinois State Police.

Winters said White was reported missing by his family, prompting Sycamore Police to notify state police, who typically lead missing persons investigations.

Earlier Tuesday, Winters said officers received a tip about White’s potential whereabouts.

“We may have gotten some information where he may have been located,” Winters said. “We’re tracking down something right now. We’ve got some information he may be somewhere. We’re trying to figure that out now as we speak.”