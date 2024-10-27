Kindred Hospital in Sycamore could close in six months

The entrance to Kindred Hospital, 225 Edward St., Sycamore, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. The hospital is expected to close in 2025, officials confirmed to Shaw Local News Network. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – The Louisville, Kentucky-based operator of Kindred Hospital in Sycamore intends to close the long-term acute care facility within the next six months, city and hospital officials have confirmed.

The city of Sycamore was notified of the decision by Kindred Hospitals, which is part of Scion Health, to close Kindred Hospital on Oct. 15, according to city documents.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall did not mention the notice during the Oct. 19 Sycamore City Council meeting, but he confirmed the expected closure when asked by Shaw Local News Network.

In an email, Hall wrote that the city received a letter from Anne Cooper with Chicago-based Polsinelli Law Firm, who represents limited liability companies Kindred Healthcare Operating and Kindred Sycamore.

The letter was to notify the city of the hospital’s closure.

“Kindred anticipates the hospital will close as soon as practicable after state board approval, but no later than April 30, 2025,” Polsinelli officials wrote in the letter.

The 64-bed hospital had fewer than 20 beds filled at the time of the letter and saw a 25% decline in hospital use between 2018 and 2023, Polsinelli officials wrote.

When reached by phone, Rachelle Stockman with Kindred Hospital of Sycamore confirmed the expected closure but said it wouldn’t happen until April.

By then, all patients will be discharged or transferred to another long-term acute care facility, according to city documents.

Susan Feeney, assistant vice president of communications and public policy for Scion Health, which oversees Kindred Hospitals, also confirmed the expected spring closure of Kindred Hospital in Sycamore.

She wrote that Kindred has decided to consolidate four long-term acute care facilities and services in the greater Chicago area to two locations.

“This change will best support the continued delivery of high-quality long-term acute care for the greater Chicago community by enabling Kindred to invest more robustly in its remaining facilities, create a stronger staffing structure, amplify innovation, and enhance the patient and family experience,” Feeney wrote.

Kindred Hospital of Sycamore is the only Kindred hospital outside of Cook County. Feeney wrote that the closure decision was made because they believe there is an “excess of beds in the local community.”

In Illinois, a hospital can’t be closed without state board approval, so for the expected closure of Kindred Hospital in Sycamore to commence, hospital officials will need to receive a go-ahead from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

“It is important to note that Kindred Hospital – Sycamore is not a traditional hospital and does not offer services including emergency departments or labor and delivery,” Feeney wrote.