Sycamore Pumpkin Festival 2024 display contest winners

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club announced the 2024 winners of its annual pumpkin display contest this week at the 63rd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.
The pumpkins will be displayed through the festival’s end Sunday. Displays can be seen on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., in downtown Sycamore.
This year’s theme was “Pumpkins Around the World,” chosen by North Grove Elementary School fifth grader Samuel Schwartz.
Theme Category (Pumpkins Around the World)
5 and younger
First – Orin Garde
Second – Tucker Burmerster
Third – Duke Edberg
6- to 7-year-olds
First – Liam Wall
Second – Evelyn Almburg
Third – Jack Hames
8- to 9-year-olds
First – Avery Bjelland
Second – Cece Zantout
Third – Charlotte Wade
10- to 11-year-olds
First – Sam Schwartz
Second – Roslyn Johnson
Third – Devyn Hueber
12- to 17-year-olds
First – Ellie Lieving
Second – Kaeden Stadie
Third – Brianna Perry
Happy & Fancy Category
5 and younger
First – Ward Zantout
Second – Marley Moore
Third – Savannah Skoien
6- to 7-year-olds
First – Emma Harper
Second – Libbie Baker
Third – Vera Pacaccio
8- to 9-year-olds
First – Zoe Dobson
Second – Ellie Baker
Third – Ruby Sauber
10- to 11-year-olds
First – Naya Collins
Second – Parker Nelson
Third – Lillian Breda
12- to 17-year-olds
First – Maya Sjurset
Second – Carly Cook
Third – Samantha Heide
Weird, Ugly & Scary
5 and younger
First – Sloane Freeman
Second – Charlie Cronauer
Third – Miles Carpenter
6- to 7-year-olds
First – Nolan Campos
Second – Lincoln Roland
Third – Riley Clark
8- to 9-year-olds
First – Riley Lococo
Second – Miranda Page
Third – Tucker Riesen
10- to 11-year-olds
First – Hudson Ludwig
Second – Ayla Hardesty
Third – Wyatt Adams
12- to 17-year-olds
First – Chloe Tewksbury
Second – Maddy Jabaley
Third – Liz Clark
TV, Nursery Rhyme, News, Current Events, Video Games
5 and younger
First – Olivia Florian
Second – Loukas Broches
Third – Maximilian Harrolle
6- to 7-year-olds
First – Theo Kummer
Second – Vera Pacaccio
Third – Olivia Martines
8- to 9-year-olds
First – Brooke Mayer
Second – Isaac Saxton
Third – Meeka Bock
10- to 11-year-olds
First – Sophia Borrelli
Second – Kiernan Pena
Third – Gracyn Mack
12- to 17-year-olds
First – Tinley Myers
Second – Chase Ashley
Third – Rae Aldrich
Carved
7 and younger
First – Bryson Knorrek
Second – Ethan Franklin
Third – Artie Eustis
8- to 9-year-olds
First – Brody Caldwell
Second – Evelyn Williams
Third – Joylyn Kraus
10-to 11-year-olds
First – Gabrielle Franklin
Second – Corinne Ebert
Third – Halie Galitz
12- to 17-year-olds
First – Louise Smith
Second – Vivian Meier
Third – Sadie and Carley Jones
Scarecrow
11 and younger
First – Deaken Davis
Second – Brian, Adrienne, Kaden and Adella Sheahan
Third – Wilhelmina Malloy
12- to 17-year-olds
First – Jaxon Ace Pincombe
Second – Haddie Davis
Third – Reinette Shipinski
Family Entry
First – Foord family
Second – Lisa Mayntz
Third – Nancy Gardner
Adults (Carved, Scarecrow, General)
First – Tim Roloff
Second – Linda Braun, Trudy Hickey
Third – Stephanie Kamel
Youth Organization or Group
First – St. Mary’s eighth grade (Karla Gulke)
Second – Montessori Children’s House
Third – Melissa Daykin and Noelle Brown
Adult Organization or Group
First – Kishwaukee Hospital Labor and Delivery Unit
Second – Tails Humane Society (Christine Lannom Sturtz)
Third – Foster & Buick Law Group
Largest Pumpkin
First – Lingle family
Second – Felix DeDina
Third – Lingle family
Pick of the Patch
Sonja Flatter
Presidents Award
Palm Family
School Participation
First – St. Mary’s
Second – Southeast Elementary
Third – North Grove Elementary