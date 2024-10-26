Sycamore Pumpkin Festival 2024 display contest winners

Emma Harper's hamburger pumpkin, seen here on Oct. 25, 2024, was awarded first place in the 6-7 year old Happy and Fancy category in the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival pumpkin decorating contest. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club announced the 2024 winners of its annual pumpkin display contest this week at the 63rd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

The pumpkins will be displayed through the festival’s end Sunday. Displays can be seen on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., in downtown Sycamore.

This year’s theme was “Pumpkins Around the World,” chosen by North Grove Elementary School fifth grader Samuel Schwartz.

Theme Category (Pumpkins Around the World)

5 and younger

First – Orin Garde

Second – Tucker Burmerster

Third – Duke Edberg

6- to 7-year-olds

First – Liam Wall

Second – Evelyn Almburg

Third – Jack Hames

8- to 9-year-olds

First – Avery Bjelland

Second – Cece Zantout

Third – Charlotte Wade

10- to 11-year-olds

First – Sam Schwartz

Second – Roslyn Johnson

Third – Devyn Hueber

12- to 17-year-olds

First – Ellie Lieving

Second – Kaeden Stadie

Third – Brianna Perry

Happy & Fancy Category

5 and younger

First – Ward Zantout

Second – Marley Moore

Third – Savannah Skoien

6- to 7-year-olds

First – Emma Harper

Second – Libbie Baker

Third – Vera Pacaccio

8- to 9-year-olds

First – Zoe Dobson

Second – Ellie Baker

Third – Ruby Sauber

10- to 11-year-olds

First – Naya Collins

Second – Parker Nelson

Third – Lillian Breda

12- to 17-year-olds

First – Maya Sjurset

Second – Carly Cook

Third – Samantha Heide

Weird, Ugly & Scary

5 and younger

First – Sloane Freeman

Second – Charlie Cronauer

Third – Miles Carpenter

6- to 7-year-olds

First – Nolan Campos

Second – Lincoln Roland

Third – Riley Clark

8- to 9-year-olds

First – Riley Lococo

Second – Miranda Page

Third – Tucker Riesen

10- to 11-year-olds

First – Hudson Ludwig

Second – Ayla Hardesty

Third – Wyatt Adams

12- to 17-year-olds

First – Chloe Tewksbury

Second – Maddy Jabaley

Third – Liz Clark

TV, Nursery Rhyme, News, Current Events, Video Games

5 and younger

First – Olivia Florian

Second – Loukas Broches

Third – Maximilian Harrolle

6- to 7-year-olds

First – Theo Kummer

Second – Vera Pacaccio

Third – Olivia Martines

8- to 9-year-olds

First – Brooke Mayer

Second – Isaac Saxton

Third – Meeka Bock

10- to 11-year-olds

First – Sophia Borrelli

Second – Kiernan Pena

Third – Gracyn Mack

12- to 17-year-olds

First – Tinley Myers

Second – Chase Ashley

Third – Rae Aldrich

Carved

7 and younger

First – Bryson Knorrek

Second – Ethan Franklin

Third – Artie Eustis

8- to 9-year-olds

First – Brody Caldwell

Second – Evelyn Williams

Third – Joylyn Kraus

10-to 11-year-olds

First – Gabrielle Franklin

Second – Corinne Ebert

Third – Halie Galitz

12- to 17-year-olds

First – Louise Smith

Second – Vivian Meier

Third – Sadie and Carley Jones

Scarecrow

11 and younger

First – Deaken Davis

Second – Brian, Adrienne, Kaden and Adella Sheahan

Third – Wilhelmina Malloy

12- to 17-year-olds

First – Jaxon Ace Pincombe

Second – Haddie Davis

Third – Reinette Shipinski

Family Entry

First – Foord family

Second – Lisa Mayntz

Third – Nancy Gardner

Adults (Carved, Scarecrow, General)

First – Tim Roloff

Second – Linda Braun, Trudy Hickey

Third – Stephanie Kamel

Youth Organization or Group

First – St. Mary’s eighth grade (Karla Gulke)

Second – Montessori Children’s House

Third – Melissa Daykin and Noelle Brown

Adult Organization or Group

First – Kishwaukee Hospital Labor and Delivery Unit

Second – Tails Humane Society (Christine Lannom Sturtz)

Third – Foster & Buick Law Group

Largest Pumpkin

First – Lingle family

Second – Felix DeDina

Third – Lingle family

Pick of the Patch

Sonja Flatter

Presidents Award

Palm Family

School Participation

First – St. Mary’s

Second – Southeast Elementary

Third – North Grove Elementary