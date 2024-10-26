Letter: Vote for Lori Grubbs for Circuit Clerk

Lori Grubbs is an excellent Circuit Clerk.

Since elected in 2020, she has implemented programs and processes to serve the citizens of DeKalb County.

Through a grant, she opened the first self-help legal center to assist citizens with court matters and help them navigate the court system. She continues to work on initiatives that can reduce costs and improve efficiency in the office while serving the public.

She manages a staff who are dedicated to working with the court system while serving the citizens of our county in a professional and responsible manner.

Lori Grubbs is a hard-working, devoted public official who knows the court system, the role of the Circuit Clerk and cares about the people she serves.

DeKalb County is fortunate to have a woman of Lori Grubbs’ experience, integrity and dedication as their Circuit Clerk.

I recommend her to you without reservation and ask that you join me in re-electing Lori Grubbs as our Circuit Clerk.

Maureen Josh

Retired DeKalb County Circuit Clerk

Sycamore