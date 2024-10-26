Letter: Vote for Chuck Rose for DeKalb County State’s Attorney

I met Chuck Rose early in 1985. I’d just moved to DeKalb County, newly hired as an Assistant State’s Attorney.

Chuck was a road deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff. In the few months we worked together, before he left for the University of Colorado to complete his undergraduate degree, I found him to be a skilled officer and an excellent witness.

Upon returning, he went back to work in law enforcement while attending law school. By the time he graduated, going right to work as a prosecutor here, I was a private defense attorney.

Over the next seven years, I found him to be a skilled and dedicated prosecutor, and an ethical and thoughtful courtroom opponent and colleague. It was no surprise when he was recruited to serve as First Assistant State’s Attorney in Jo Daviess County. There he gained skills in the civil and administrative aspects of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Six years followed with the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission, representing the mentally ill and developmentally disabled, leading to years in private practice working on behalf of those with special needs. All this experience makes Chuck the right choice for State’s Attorney.

Having been your State’s Attorney, I know that it takes not just experience but also dedication, compassion and a strong ethical foundation. Chuck has all of those and that’s why Ron Matekaitis and Tim Johnson, former state’s attorneys from both parties have joined me in endorsing Chuck as the best qualified candidate in this race.

Richard H. Schmack

Former DeKalb County State’s Attorney 2012-2016

Sycamore