Letter: Murri Briel best choice for State Rep. District 76

Murri Briel is the best choice for representative in State House District 76.

An ISU alum, she has had wide and varied professional and political experience. She has worked in human resources, social service and non-profits, all areas that demonstrate her concern for others. She is now State Representative Lance Yednock’s Chief of Staff, and the logical person to replace him as he steps down from politics.

Her policies are clear. She demands more affordable health care, reining in the cost of prescription drugs and tackling price gouging. She would also work to expand access to career and technical education, as well as to increase access to early childhood care and education and to invest in the state’s infrastructure. She would be a champion for women’s rights and safety and a fighter for property tax relief.

In person I have found her to be energetic, outgoing and most of all empathetic.

She truly cares about Illinoisans and their problems and would work very hard to improve their lives.

Please vote for Murri Briel in the Nov. 5 election.

Sincerely,

Mary Lee Cozad

DeKalb