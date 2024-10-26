Letter: Chuck Rose has skills needed to be next DeKalb County State’s Attorney

To the Editor:

Voters will be hiring either Chuck Rose or Riley Oncken to be our next State’s Attorney on Nov. 5.

Therefore, it is our responsibility to evaluate their credentials and suitability to become the highest ranking law-enforcement officer in DeKalb County.

I have had the opportunity to evaluate both individuals, first in my capacity as your elected State’s Attorney from 2000–2009 and thereafter until 2021 as an Associate and Circuit Judge for DeKalb County.

While both candidates are good persons and good attorneys, it is the unique relevant experience of Chuck Rose that shows him to be the superior choice.

As a former law enforcement officer, Mr. Rose understands the demands and responsibilities of law enforcement in protecting our communities and assisting victims of crime. As a former assistant state’s attorney, Mr. Rose is experienced in prosecuting offenders and assisting victims of crime obtain justice.

The unique experience that Chuck Rose has, along with his wisdom and maturity, demonstrates that he is the superior candidate and is deserving of our vote on Nov. 5.

Hon. Ronald Matekaitis (retired)

DeKalb