46th annual Sycamore Pumpkin Run starts early this year

The 46th annual Sycamore Pumpkin Run 10K and 1-mile Family Fun Run will both step off at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27. (Provided photo)

SYCAMORE – Hundreds of runners (and walkers) are expected to descend upon the streets of Sycamore on Oct. 27 for the 46th annual Pumpkin 10K Run and 1-mile Family Fun Run, which will start a little early this year.

Both runs are expected to step off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, event organizers said.

The events, hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, are part of the final day of the 63rd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday downtown.

The route is open to all, experienced runners or casual festivalgoers alike. Each race will start and finish at the same line. Strollers are allowed but will be asked to start at the back of the group.

All registered runners will receive a custom race shirt and bib, refreshments after the race and beer offered for those 21 and older. To register, visit www.pumpkinrunsycamore.com.

The 10K race starts at the corner of Kishwaukee Drive and heads west on Route 64 past the DeKalb County Courthouse. Runners will continue through downtown Sycamore and then south on Somonauk Street, east onto Bethany Road through adjacent cornfields and a horse farm, north on Airport Road into the park and over the Kishwaukee River, and through the Sycamore Park District golf course to the finish line.

Three water stations – one about 2½ miles in, one near the 4-mile mark and one at the end – will be provided by Northern Illinois Water Works.

The Fun Run will start at the corner of Kingsway Drive and State Street, heading into Sycamore Park on the park path, east of the Sycamore Armory, 516 E. State St., near the west park entrance. The route will go east into the park, past the tennis courts south and around the pool, and west back to the finish line. Walkers and strollers are welcome.

The 10K Run will use chip timing by EnMotive. Medical staff also will be available near the finish line.

Results will be provided to all runners immediately after the race.

Sycamore Integrated Health will provide post-race stretching. Awards will be given to the overall male and female first-, second- and third-place finishers and top three male and female finishers in 13 age divisions. Age divisions are: 12 and younger, 13 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and older.

For more information, to register or to view a run map, visit www.pumpkinrunsycamore.com or call the Sycamore chamber at 815-895-3456.