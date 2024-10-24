Two injured in crash at Genoa intersection

Genoa welcome sign in Genoa, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

GENOA – A Belvidere woman and a Cook County man suffered injuries in a two-car crash late Wednesday night in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said the crash happened at the intersection of North State and Melms roads. The man, 40, from Franklin Park, drove a sedan while the woman, 55, drove a sports utility vehicle, authorities said. Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken by paramedics to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Sullivan said first responders needed special tools to remove the Franklin Park driver from his sedan. He was flown to Rockford in a helicopter.

“They did transport one of the patients via [Mercy Health] Air Methods,” Sullivan said. “They did have to do some extrication to get one of the guys out of the vehicle.”

At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the drove east on Melms Road and allegedly disobeyed a stop sign, striking the woman’s vehicle at the intersection of North State Road, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Franklin Park man was cited by the sheriff’s office for disobeying a stop sign, according to the news release.

Genoa-Kingston Fire Department also responded to the crash.