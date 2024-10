Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb High School Marching Barbs and Color Guard participated in the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Parade, held Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Katrina J.E. Milton - kmilton@shawmedia.com)

SYCAMORE – The Pumpkin Parade, part of the annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Key: Orange marks the parade staging area, purple marks the band staging area, yellow marks the band bus parking area, blue is for additional detours to accommodate the 10K race, red marks the main detour route, and green is the parade route.

This map, provided by the Sycamore Police Department, shows the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route. (Photo provided by Sycamore Police Department)