October 23, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSportsElection 2024Crime & CourtsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Heavy police presence, investigation unfolding in DeKalb Wednesday

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says portion of Rich Road temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to ongoing investigation

By Kelsey Rettke
DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A portion of Rich Road in unincorporated DeKalb is temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area, just north of the city of DeKalb.

The County Sheriff’s Office announced the road closure shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Rich Road between Nelson and Lucas is closed for an undetermined amount of time pending a police investigation,” authorities wrote in a social media post. “Please find an alternate route. We will make updates as needed. Thank you for your cooperation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Have a Question about this article?