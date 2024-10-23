Heavy police presence, investigation unfolding in DeKalb Wednesday

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A portion of Rich Road in unincorporated DeKalb is temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area, just north of the city of DeKalb.

The County Sheriff’s Office announced the road closure shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Rich Road between Nelson and Lucas is closed for an undetermined amount of time pending a police investigation,” authorities wrote in a social media post. “Please find an alternate route. We will make updates as needed. Thank you for your cooperation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.