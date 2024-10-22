New live music, sound system to boost Sycamore Pumpkin festivities this year

Fischer Frueh, 3, of Geneva sits on his dad’s shoulders and shakes hands with a man on stilts during the 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Parade. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

SYCAMORE – Although pumpkins, cake and community are what draw people to the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival year in and year out, organizers said the fanfare, at its core, is a fundraiser for area nonprofits.

Festival committee president Cole Regnery said he’s most excited for the funds that five days of events will generate for partnered nonprofit organizations, such as the Sycamore Lions Club.

“The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival is a community celebration showcasing our area not-for-profits,” Regnery said. “What I’m excited about this year is to help a bunch of not-for-profits raise a bunch of money so that they can continue to serve DeKalb County and the world.”

Terri Goodman, a longtime Sycamore Pumpkin Festival committee member, said there will be new entertainment Saturday, Oct. 26, in the North Food Court at the corner of North Maple and State streets.

Miss Jamie’s Farm Music Show will begin at 11 a.m., Wendy & DB will play at 1 p.m. and the Performing Arts Academy at 2:30 p.m.

Regnery said that this year fans of the festival also can find new festival merchandise to buy from multiple vendors.

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore, a nonprofit organization that seeks to help young professionals engage and build professional skills while serving their communities, will sell wearable Sycamore Pumpkin Festival merchandise.

Regnery, also the Rotaract Club’s director, said child-sized pumpkin festival attire is new this year.

Another highlight is the city’s chance to showcase downtown’s new sound system. The Sycamore City Council approved the purchase of a new system in April, and downtown patrons were serenaded by music outdoors all summer.

Goodman said the festival will be able to tap into the city’s new sound system for festival activities, including the cake-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Oct. 23.

“We’re very excited about that,” Goodman said. “Hopefully that will help with being able to hear because, generally, unless you’re standing around that cake with the tent, you can’t hear anything that’s being said. So, hopefully, that will help everybody actually hear the names of those kids, because that’s really important to make sure they are honored and acknowledged.”