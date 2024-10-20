Magician Walter King Jr. to present ‘spellbinding’ experience

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Magician Walter King Jr., aka “The Spellbinder,” will perform at the DeKalb Public Library on Oct. 26.

The free show will be held at 2 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

King incorporates theater, dance, music and comedy with illusions like transforming a woman into a live leopard or levitating a lady in mid-air.

Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, King is a self-taught illusionist/magician. He has performed at all kinds of events from corporate trade shows and colleges to the grand stages of the Mirage and the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The performance is free and intended for teens and adults. Young children must be accompanied by a guardian or parent.

No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.