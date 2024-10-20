October 20, 2024
Magician Walter King Jr. to present ‘spellbinding’ experience

By Kate Santillan
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Magician Walter King Jr., aka “The Spellbinder,” will perform at the DeKalb Public Library on Oct. 26.

The free show will be held at 2 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

King incorporates theater, dance, music and comedy with illusions like transforming a woman into a live leopard or levitating a lady in mid-air.

Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, King is a self-taught illusionist/magician. He has performed at all kinds of events from corporate trade shows and colleges to the grand stages of the Mirage and the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The performance is free and intended for teens and adults. Young children must be accompanied by a guardian or parent.

No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

