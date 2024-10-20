Counseling, sand play therapy agency joins DeKalb chamber

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming A Place Within: For Counseling and Sand/Play Therapy (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed A Place Within: For Counseling and Sand/Play Therapy to DeKalb.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated A Place Within: For Counseling and Sand/Play Therapy’s opening with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 2.

A Place Within: For Counseling and Sand/Play Therapy, 400 E. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 130, DeKalb, is a counseling center that uses a holistic and humanistic therapy approach with sand, play, dream work, art and hypnotherapy.

For information, call 815-276-9865 or visit aplacewithincounseling.com.