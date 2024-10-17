NIU coach Thomas Hammock details what makes defense so strong: Toledo at NIU preview

DeKALB – NIU coach Thomas Hammock pointed out the last time the Huskies were on a two-game winning streak, they lost a home game in front of more than 18,000 people.

But he said the group is mature and looking to build off that experience - falling 23-20 to Buffalo in overtime after winning at Notre Dame. The Huskies (4-2 overall, 1-1 MAC) have won two straight and host Toledo (4-2, 1-1) for homecoming on Saturday.

The Rockets are coming off a 30-15 loss at Buffalo, while the Huskies won 17-7 at Bowling Green.

Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+. Here are three things to know about the game.

Defense more than strong numbers

The Huskies lead the MAC in seven defensive categories, are top 20 nationally in six and are top five in two different categories - total defense (253.7 yards per game, fifth-best nationally) and third-down defense (20.5%, first nationally).

But Hammock said the real strength of the defense isn’t in the numbers.

Hammock said he was leaving the facility Monday night and noticed defensive lineman Cade Haberman cleaning up the locker room.

“If that doesn’t tell you about the type of young men we have in our program ...” Hammock said. “A senior, a starter, a guy that’s in the fight every week. And he’s the last guy in the building, cleaning out the locker room. That’s what it’s about. That’s how you develop men. That’s how you develop people.

“That’s how you develop a program.”

He said that’s what culture looks like on a day-to-day basis, and it translates over to the field as well. NIU allowed more than 300 yards of offense once this year when UMass posted 378 yards in a 34-20 win for the Huskies.

“Everybody is playing together, and everybody is playing their best football,” cornerback Jacob Finley said. “Our motto is one motion. Without all 11 guys on the field, moving in the same motion, someone might go off.”

Offense riddled with injuries

The second-half comeback against the Falcons happened not only without running back Anatario Brown and wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph, who were out from the start, but quarterback Ethan Hampton and right tackle Evan Buss left during the game not to return.

It’s NIU policy not to comment on injury status, so updates on any injured Huskies are not available until the MAC-mandated injury report is released an hour before kickoff.

Redshirt freshman Jost Holst went 10 of 14 for 89 yards in relief of Hampton, plus ran for 47 yards. Gavin Williams had 29 carries for 102 yards as the full-time back. And redshirt freshman Thomas Paasch filled in for Buss.

Hammock said no player will lose his job to an injury, indicating that if Hampton is healthy he will start Saturday.

“Guys are definitely in the weight room, guys are prepared to go out there and perform,” right guard John Champe said. “I think we have great depth as a team, and we have guys prepared to play.”

Still needing improvement on special teams

The Huskies had a handful of special teams miscues on Saturday. They let the Falcons convert a fourth-and-14 from the BG 23 on a 23-yard run by punter John Henderson. The Falcons used that momentum to get into the red zone and as close as the 2-yard line, but couldn’t come away with points.

There was also a blocked field goal and an out-of-bounds kickoff.

Hammock said the team needs to improve on special teams across the board.

“We are nowhere near where we need to be from a special teams standpoint,” Hammock said. “We have a lot of guys on special teams that are walk-ons looking to earn a scholarship, and if you want to earn a scholarship in our program, you have to go out there and do things right and produce. So we need to be better in that area, an Achilles’ heel for us at the moment.”

Prediction: NIU 17, Toledo 16