Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to open 48th season Oct. 19 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will open its 48th concert season with a “Symphonic Dreamscapes” featuring oboist William Welter.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert, conducted by music director Linc Smelser, feature’s George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and “Symphony No. 1″ arranged by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Welter will perform “Concerto in D Major for Oboe and Small Orchestra” by Richard Strauss. Smelser also will hold a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m.

Welter has performed with the Chicago’s Civitas Ensemble, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, Cleveland Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. He is a Chicago Symphony Orchestra principal oboist. Welter also teaches music at DePaul University and Roosevelt University and masterclasses at Oberlin Conservatory, Rice University, and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for people ages 62 and older, and $8 for children ages 12 and younger or students with a valid school ID. Tickets are available at the concert or kishorchestra.org.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org or the orchestra’s social media pages.