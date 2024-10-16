It’s NIU Homecoming week: Here’s what’s happening in DeKalb

Northern Illinois University mascot Victor E. Huskie stands next to a freshly unveiled statue of himself during the NIU Huskie Homecoming Block Party Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in downtown DeKalb. The statue is located on the southeast corner of Lincoln Highway and Second Street in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – It’s Homecoming Week at Northern Illinois University, and Huskie fans alike are invited to an array of public events to celebrate their university pride, including a downtown DeKalb parade and a football game Saturday against Toledo.

Here’s a rundown of a few of the events expected this week. For more information, visit www.calendar.niu.edu/niu-homecoming-2024.

Wednesday

Food Truck Wednesdays: The regular weekly affair offers options from a dozen different food trucks 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MLK Commons on Normal Road. Food Truck Wednesdays runs through Oct. 30, and offers everything from coffee and lemonade to ice cream, burgers, fried chicken, BBQ, Mexican, Puerto Rican and Asian cuisine. For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event/fall-food-truck-wednesday-406.

Join NIU's Esports community for a night of gaming and fun from 5 to 10 p.m. at NIU Esports Arena, 595 College Ave., DeKalb. Classic games to Nintendo's Super Smash Bros, EA College Football tournaments and more. The retro gaming portion is free and open to all, but tournaments have a $5 entry fee. Refreshments provided. Doors open at 5 p.m., tournaments begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event.

for a night of gaming and fun from 5 to 10 p.m. at NIU Esports Arena, 595 College Ave., DeKalb. Classic games to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros, EA College Football tournaments and more. The retro gaming portion is free and open to all, but tournaments have a $5 entry fee. Refreshments provided. Doors open at 5 p.m., tournaments begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event. Enjoy a performance from NIU’s Wind Symphony from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at NIU’s Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. The large ensemble concert is conducted by Thomas Bough, with graduate assistant Leif Albertson. Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event, not at the door. For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event/niu-wind-symphony.

Thursday

Homecoming Block Party: Down Home in Downtown DeKalb runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and features a March of the Huskies parade, pep rally, food trucks, classic car show, kid zone, discounts at local businesses and more. The family-friendly rally will crowd downtown with Huskie fans alike, and offer a chance to celebrate all things NIU. For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event.

Friday

Huskie Hour with DeKalb County Bold Spirits runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. The Huskie-themed happy hour will feature Jonamac’s Cider House and Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., both Bold Spirits partners and Illinois Made award winners. Fall-themed appetizers will be served from the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s. This event is for those 21 and older. For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event.

Golden Huskies 50+ Year Reunion Reception: The annual reception to celebrate Huskie alumni who graduated 50 years ago starts at 6 p.m. at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. This year features the Class of 1974. Participants can take a walk down memory lane, enjoy some hors d'oeuvres, and reminisce with old friends. For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event/golden-huskies-50-year-reunion-reception.

Saturday