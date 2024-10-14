The Balloon Bar in DeKalb to host grand reopening

The Balloon Bar is seen Oct. 9, 2024, at 145 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The Balloon Bar, 145 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, has some surprises in store for patrons who drop in during its grand reopening planned for later this week, according to a social media announcement.

On Oct. 18, the owner is putting on an open house to celebrate the start of business from the new location. It all starts at noon. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow shortly after at 12:15 p.m. sharp.

During the open house, there will be giveaways, refreshments, music and photo ops.

The Balloon Bar has decor for nearly any occasion. The establishment is typically stocked with balloon decor for everything, including arches, garlands, columns and backdrops.

