Daily Chronicle reader Dennis Flink captured this photo Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, of the Northern Lights on the DeKalb County side of County Line Road, between Heal and Twombly roads.

He said they “weren’t super visible to the naked eye, but with a camera, even a phone, they were vibrant.”