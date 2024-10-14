DeKalb library to offer reverse mortgages workshop Oct. 21

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to learn about government backed home equity conversion mortgages.

The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop is free and intended for adults and seniors.

Participants can learn about how reverse mortgages are part of financial planning. The workshop will be led by licensed mortgage loan originator Richard Glover. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.