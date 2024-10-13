Northern Rehab coat drive begins Oct. 21

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a coat drive to collect items for the Sycamore United Methodist Church Coat Ministry.

The coat drive will be from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1.

Items being accepted include new and gently used coats, scarves, boots, mittens and winter accessories.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of Northern Rehab’s locations: 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 540 E. Main St., Suite 5, Genoa; and 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

For information, call 815-756-8524 or visit northernrehabpt.com.