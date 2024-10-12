CASA DeKalb County to offer Whiskey, Wine and Cheese open house

SYCAMORE – CASA DeKalb County will host its 10th annual Whiskey, Wine and Cheese open house to support its programs and services.
The open house will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.
The open house features a live wreaths auction, hors d’oeuvres, holiday treats, charcuterie, and fine wine and spirits. Donations will be accepted at the open house in lieu of tickets.
CASA DeKalb County provides advocates to children involved in the court system due to parental or guardian abuse or neglect, makes court recommendations, and represents the children as guardian ad litem.
For information, visit casadekalb.org/wwc.