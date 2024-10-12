CASA DeKalb County to offer Whiskey, Wine and Cheese open house

FILE – Jill Olson, executive director of CASA DeKalb County, speaks in an April file photo in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore for an event meant to mark National Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – CASA DeKalb County will host its 10th annual Whiskey, Wine and Cheese open house to support its programs and services.

The open house will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

The open house features a live wreaths auction, hors d’oeuvres, holiday treats, charcuterie, and fine wine and spirits. Donations will be accepted at the open house in lieu of tickets.

CASA DeKalb County provides advocates to children involved in the court system due to parental or guardian abuse or neglect, makes court recommendations, and represents the children as guardian ad litem.

For information, visit casadekalb.org/wwc.