Indian Valley Theatre’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ begins Oct. 11

SANDWICH – Indian Valley Theatre will open its next production, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” on Oct. 11.

The play tells the story of Ichabod Crane, a new schoolmaster in the village of Sleepy Hollow. His smug correctness casts a pall over the townsfolk, but his hymn singing and manners impress the women, including Katrina Van Tassel, the town belle. Brom Bones, Van Tassel’s beau, begins to plot to get rid of Crane. The issue comes to a head at the Van Tassel’s Halloween party, after which Crane is accosted by the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow.

The cast includes Aaron Flynn as Ichabod Crane, Zach Yates as Brom Bones, Jim Steadman as Baltus Van Tassel, Amy Hamilton as Dame Marta Van Tassel, Lu McAllister as Katrina Van Tassel, Nick Bantz-Beaty as Hans Van Ripper, Kate Yun as Dame Hilda Van Ripper, Michele Wade as Grandmother, Taylor Komes as Margaret Van Ripper, Caitlyn Roberson as Gretchen Van Ripper, Greg Peterson as Peter Vedder, Jacob Baumet as Nicholas, Wren Winner as Diedrich, Savannah Komes as Christian, Jayce Malone as Rolf, Reagan Jones as Beatrice, Charlotte Grandgeorge as Kid, Zoie Wisniewski as Kid, Sarah Stathis as Townsfolk and Elizabeth Pickett as Townsfolk.

The production will be directed by Jen Ketchum and Brittany Watne and produced by Jessica Sus.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

Tickets cost $15. They can be bought at indianvalleytheatre.com or the Opera House’s box office.

Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or jenketchum0601@gmail.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.