‘A Taste of Kenya’ set for Oct. 12 in DeKalb

Students from the Jane Adeny Memorial School for Girls gathering around their teacher for a class meeting. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

DeKALB – The Friends of Jane Adeny Memorial School will host “A Taste of Kenya” event to celebrate the organization’s 10th anniversary.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

There will be a silent auction, Kenyan food, an African wax fabric quilt raffle and Kenyan market items. Music will be performed by Off the Vine. The event also will address JAMS’s scholarships, school and athletic supplies, laptop and internet access, and updated science supplies expansion needs.

Proceeds will support JAMS’s sustainability initiatives.

JAMS in Kenya provides high school education to all students. The school opened in 2011 and currently serves 196 students. The campus features 15 buildings with electricity, running water, computer labs, the Sparks Science building and a library of 10,000 books. The school teaches traditional studies, sustainable agricultural practices, and business skills through the greenhouses, dairy, poultry building, piggery and bakery.

Tickets for “A Taste of Kenya” cost $50 in advance or $60 at the event. To buy tickets, visit shorturl.at/oB87T or send a check via mail to P.O. Box 292, Sycamore, IL 60178.

Friends of JAMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to raise fund, awareness and friends for JAMS.

For information, call 815-793-0950.