One injured after SUV flips over in DeKalb Wendy’s parking lot

Lovett's Towing Co. hauls away a damaged black SUV after it flipped upside down about 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in the parking lot of Wendy's restaurant, 1321 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – One person suffered injuries after an SUV flipped upside down in a DeKalb Wendy’s parking lot Monday, police said.

DeKalb police responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, a police officer on the scene told Shaw Local News Network.

Paramedics took one person from the SUV to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the officer said.

Police cars briefly blocked traffic coming in and out of the fast food restaurant, 1321 Sycamore Road, across from Jewel-Osco grocer, to make way for a tow truck. Traffic continued both ways on Sycamore Road, however.

Authorities were seen sweeping debris from the roadway.

The vehicle did not collide with the Wendy’s building, the officer said. The business remained open.

Lovett’s Towing Co. hauled the damaged black SUV with shattered windows away shortly before 7 p.m.

