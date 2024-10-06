October 06, 2024
Safe Passage domestic violence awareness vigils begin Oct. 7 in DeKalb

An art exhibit featuring pieces made by survivors of domestic violence and abuse was on display throughout the foyer at the annual Safe Passage Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil and Survivor Speak-Out inside the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in downtown DeKalb on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

DeKALB – Safe Passage will hold two candlelight vigils, one in DeKalb and one in Sandwich, and survivor speak-outs in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The vigil will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

The vigils will be held to honor victims of domestic violence. The vigils also feature survivor speak-outs.

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, providing a wide range of services including shelter, counseling and advocacy to survivors and their loved ones.

